Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 31

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays face off in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Julio Teheran (0-1, 1.80 ERA) will pitch for the Brewers, while struggling ace Alek Manoah (1-5, 5.53 ERA) looks to turn his season around for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is the -175 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at +150. The total is set at 9.5.

Brewers-Blue Jays picks: Wednesday, May 31

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: OF Kevin Kiermaier (back)

Out: C Danny Jansen (groin), INF Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Brewers

Out: SS Willy Adames (concussion), SP Eric Lauer (shoulder), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), RP J.B. Bukauskus (neck), SP Wade Miley (shoulder), OF Jesse Winker (neck)

Starting pitchers

Julio Teheran vs. Alek Manoah

Teheran has started just a single game this year for the Brewers, making his first start since 2021 against the San Francisco Giants last week. The veteran held his own, allowing one earned run over five innings while striking out five batters and walking one.

Meanwhile, this will mark Manoah’s 12th start. The big righty has struggled for the Blue Jays as of late, losing control of the ball and getting pulled early. In his last three outings, he has pitched a combined 12.2 innings and has allowed 11 runs to go with 13 walks and 14 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was 9, and we have two pitchers taking the mound who we can depend on to let up at least a few runs each. The Brewers have a mediocre bullpen, and while Toronto’s is on the better end, Manoah has not been a solid starter for them this season. We’re looking at some bats heating up tonight.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Manoah has struggled this season, sure, but we don’t have much information on Teheran’s current state. He just recently pitched his first game since 2021. This will likely be an offensive battle, and the Blue Jays’ offense is a more reliable tool than the Brewers’, despite a rough May. The Jays have home advantage and won last night’s game 7-2.

Pick: Blue Jays