Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, May 31

The Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox face off in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Luke Weaver (1-2, 5.45 ERA) will pitch for the Reds, while James Paxton (1-1, 5.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Boston is a -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy coming in at +145. The total is set at 10.5.

Reds-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, May 31

Injury report

Reds

Day to day: OF TJ Friedl (hamstring)

Out: OF Wil Myers (shoulder), OF Henry Ramos (hip), RP Derek Law (elbow), SP Nick Lodolo (tibia), RP Casey Legumina (ankle)

Red Sox

Out: INF Yu Chang (wrist), INF Christian Arroyo (hamstring), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP John Schreier (teres)

Starting pitchers

Luke Weaver vs. James Paxton

Weaver has pitched seven games this season and has allowed four or more runs in five of them. In the other two, he kept the opponents to one and zero runs. If we’re going off his latest game, he’s a great option to start, but looking at his season as a whole, Weaver is likely to give up a few early and get pulled around the fifth.

Paxton has pitched just three games this season after a hamstring injury delayed his Boston debut, going 14 innings during which he allowed eight runs and recorded 19 strikeouts and six walks. He had his worst outing of the season in his latest game, conceding five runs in three innings.

Over/Under pick

These two teams have two things in common — very strong offenses, and inconsistent pitching staffs. The Sox have a solid bullpen, but the Reds’ pitching has been some of the worst in MLB this season. Last night’s 9-8 finish tells us everything we need to know.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Reds have been on an absolute heater lately, winning five of their last six and putting up eight or more runs in each of those wins. With Paxton’s recent struggles and middling start to the season, Cincinnati will be able to take this opportunity and continue running with it. While the Sox will give them a run for it, I think the Reds continue to win here.

Pick: Reds