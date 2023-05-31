Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Mets on Wednesday, May 31

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets face off in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.59 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies, while Carlos Carrasco (1-2, .675 ERA) goes for the Mets.

Philly enters as -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +100. The total is set at 8.5.

Phillies-Mets picks: Wednesday, May 31

Injury report

Mets

Day to day: 2B Jeff McNeil (groin)

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (knee), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Nola vs. Carlos Carrasco

Nola has struggled in May. In five starts this month, he has allowed four or more runs in three of his five starts. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the erstwhile ace is still giving Philly plenty of length, going six or seven innings on a regular basis. In his last three starts, he has allowed 18 runs and struck out 21 batters.

Carrasco has pitched five games this season, allowing five or more runs in three of his five starts. In his latest outing, he kept the Cubs to just one run over 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking two batters.

Over/Under pick

While last night’s total was just 2, we bring two pitchers to the mound who have fairly regularly been letting up five runs in a game. While both teams fall in the bottom half of MLB in runs per game, I think we could have a high-scoring matchup on our hands here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets took home the win in the series opener, but I think the Phillies can even it out here. While Nola has conceded several runs per game, he has been a much more consistent and long-lasting pitcher than Carrasco. Carrasco has also struggled at home in particular, and as he takes the mound at Citi, I’m not confident that he’ll be able to get the run support he needs from the Mets’ offense.

Pick: Phillies