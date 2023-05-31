Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, May 31

Rise and shine, DFS players — a matinee-heavy Wednesday means a smaller and earlier main slate than usual, with just seven games in the main draw over at DraftKings DFS kicking off at 1:10 p.m. ET. To help you get your lineups set and ready to dominate, here are three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, May 31

Adolis Garcia ($5,500)

Josh Jung ($5,100)

Jonah Heim ($4,500)

Robbie Grossman ($3,200)

The Rangers are on pace to become just the eighth team in modern MLB history to crack the 1,000-run mark in a season — and the first since 1999 — so what better team to stack in a smash spot against struggling Tigers lefty Joey Wentz. Wentz has allowed five or more runs in half of his 10 starts so far this year, and he’s been particularly brutal against righties, with a .322/.372/.559 slash line and nine homers allowed.

This is obviously among the pricier teams on today’s slate, but you can forgo Marcus Semien and still find plenty of upside among the Rangers’ cheaper options — particularly Jung (1.327 OPS, four homers over his last 10 games), Heim (.920 OPS against lefties this year) and Grossman (.793 OPS against lefties this year).

Randy Arozarena ($5,700)

Wander Franco ($5,200)

Yandy Diaz ($4,800)

Jose Siri ($3,100)

This may seem like a counterintuitive choice given that the first two games of this series have featured four total runs and Chicago starter Justin Steele’s sparkling 2.77 ERA so far this year, but hear me out. The wheels have come off a bit for Steele in the month of May, with five runs allowed in two of his last three outings, and with the wind blowing out on a warm afternoon at Wrigley Field I expect to see plenty more runs on Wednesday.

Arozarena (.921 OPS this year, 1.165 OPS against lefties) and Franco (.918 OPS over his last 10 games, 1.064 OPS against lefties) will cost you some salary, but for very good reason, and you can make up some savings by plugging Siri into your outfield. The 26-year-old has been playing consistently against southpaws, and he’s crushed them to the tune of a 1.003 OPS and three homers in just 27 plate appearances so far this season.

Mookie Betts ($5,900)

Max Muncy ($5,000)

Chris Taylor ($2,800)

Miguel Rojas ($2,200)

Nats starter Patrick Corbin has been slightly less flammable this season, but his expected ERA of 5.76 and 5.08 expected slugging percentage suggest that he’s due for some regression. Betts will be expensive, but he comes with an elite floor and ceiling, and there are plenty of options down L.A.’s lineup that will allow you to make up that salary. Muncy has crushed Corbin to the tune of a 1.062 OPS in 13 career plate appearances, while righties Taylor (1.039 OPS against lefties this year, .857 OPS against Corbin in his career) and Rojas (.743 slugging percentage, three homers against Corbin in his career) are in great spots to thrive.