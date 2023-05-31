MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 31: Wander Franco sitting for the Rays

The MLB transaction wheel has already started spinning early on Wednesday, May 31, as Riley Greene has been placed on the IL with a stress fracture in his left leg. There are sure to be plenty more news items to come, and our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 31

Corey Seager gets a day at DH with Josh Smith filling in at shortstop and Bubba Thompson spelling Robbie Grossman in left.

Riley Greene’s injury has forced AJ Hinch to get creative with the lineup today, with Zack McKinstry leading off and playing right field and Akil Baddoo moving up to the second spot. Jake Marisnick will replace Greene in center while Tyler Nevin gets a start at DH over Miguel Cabrera.

Wrapping up the homestand this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LgoMt7fVpY — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 31, 2023

Mickey Moniak is back atop the order for L.A. as Taylor Ward shifts over to right field and Hunter Renfroe gets a day off. Livan Soto will start at second over Luis Rengifo and Brandon Drury.

L.A. Angels Lineup:

1. Mickey Moniak (L) RF

2. Mike Trout (R) CF

3. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

4. Taylor Ward (R) LF

5. Matt Thaiss (L) C

6. Gio Urshela (R) 3B

7. Jared Walsh (L) 1B

8. Zach Neto (R) SS

9. Livan Soto (L) 2B — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 31, 2023

Eloy Jimenez serves as the DH as Jake Burger sits and Gavin Sheets starts in right.

Sox’ lineup for the finale with the Angels pic.twitter.com/aPAzJ65h9i — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 31, 2023

Wander Franco and Josh Lowe will both sit on Wednesday afternoon as Manuel Margot and Jose Siri take center and right, respectively, while Taylor Walls gets the nod at short.

#Rays lineup for the finale at Wrigley Field pic.twitter.com/uUfBL6ixhp — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) May 31, 2023

No Christopher Morel today as Nico Hoerner gets a day at DH with Miles Mastrobuoni filling in at second.

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale vs. the Rays!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/tIJSAhnKzX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2023

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m. ET

