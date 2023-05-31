 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 31: Wander Franco sitting for the Rays

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, May 31.

By Chris Landers Updated
Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays exits the field during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The MLB transaction wheel has already started spinning early on Wednesday, May 31, as Riley Greene has been placed on the IL with a stress fracture in his left leg. There are sure to be plenty more news items to come, and our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 31

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Corey Seager gets a day at DH with Josh Smith filling in at shortstop and Bubba Thompson spelling Robbie Grossman in left.

Riley Greene’s injury has forced AJ Hinch to get creative with the lineup today, with Zack McKinstry leading off and playing right field and Akil Baddoo moving up to the second spot. Jake Marisnick will replace Greene in center while Tyler Nevin gets a start at DH over Miguel Cabrera.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Mickey Moniak is back atop the order for L.A. as Taylor Ward shifts over to right field and Hunter Renfroe gets a day off. Livan Soto will start at second over Luis Rengifo and Brandon Drury.

Eloy Jimenez serves as the DH as Jake Burger sits and Gavin Sheets starts in right.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Wander Franco and Josh Lowe will both sit on Wednesday afternoon as Manuel Margot and Jose Siri take center and right, respectively, while Taylor Walls gets the nod at short.

No Christopher Morel today as Nico Hoerner gets a day at DH with Miles Mastrobuoni filling in at second.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

