How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on May 31

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA.

We’re just three days removed from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and tonight will deal with the fallout from that event in Las Vegas. Tonight, we’ll get an anticipated mixed tag team match and start the build towards the second annual Forbidden Door ppv next month. We’ll also get another special announcement from AEW president Tony Khan regarding the debut of Collision in just a few weeks.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The main event of Double or Nothing saw the Blackpool Combat Club defeat the Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The 27-minute war was bloody and violent as expected and the turning point came towards the end when Konosuke Takeshita betrayed the Elite and aligned himself with the BCC. Tonight, we’ll hear from Takeshita and Don Callis in the aftermath of Sunday’s match.

Adam Cole defeated Chris Jericho in their unsanctioned match via ref stoppage after the official determined that Jericho could no longer defend himself and called for the bell. (Side note: an unsanctioned match ending by ref stoppage is galactically stupid and this bout is already being panned as one of the worst matches of the year). During the bout, Britt Baker came out to attack Jericho with a kendo stick and Saraya got the brunt of it as well when she came out to stop the former AEW Women’s World Champion. Tonight, Jericho and Saraya will team up to face Cole and Baker in a mixed tag team match.

We saw not one, but two title changes in the women’s division during DON. After heavy interference from the Outcasts, Toni Storm toppled Jamie Hayter to recapture the AEW Women’s World Championship. Later, we witnessed a stunner as a returning Kris Statlander defeated Jade Cargill to win the TBS Championship and end Cargill’s 60-0 undefeated streak. After downing Taya Valkyrie to retain her belt, Cargill and manager Mark Sterling declared that that they would defend the title anywhere and anytime. That brought out Statlander, who had been out of action since last August due to a torn ACL and lateral meniscus. Less than two minutes later, she put down the long-reigning champ to become just the second ever holder of the TBS title. We’ll hear from Stat tonight following her big win.

Also on the show, we’ll get more fallout from DON. International Champion Orange Cassidy survived a Blackjack Battle Royal to retain his belt and notably eliminated Swerve Strickland last to win the match. We’ll see if that is the beginning of a program between the two. Backstage at the show, Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold attacked Ricky Starks, only to be chased off by AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. We’ll see if a trios match between these six gets announced tonight.