ESPN announces 2023-24 college football bowl schedule

We’re still a few months out from the start of the 2023 college football season, but we now know the bowl lineup for this winter. ESPN announced the full 2023-24 bowl schedule on Wednesday, coinciding with the announcement of game times for early-season matchups on its platforms. This will be the last bowl season under the current format before the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Bowl season will officially begin on Saturday, December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl kicking off a slate of seven games for that day. The action will carry through the holidays and all the way through New Year’s Day on Monday, January 1. The two College Football Playoff semifinal games will be held on New Year’s with the Rose Bowl kicking off at its traditional time of 5 p.m. ET and the Sugar Bowl kicking off right afterwards at 8:45 p.m. ET. Then one week later on January 8, the College Football Playoff National Championship Game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

