Losing heroes in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ seems inevitable. Let’s guess who will bite the bullet

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5, it will end one of Marvel Studios’ most successful and arguably unlikely franchises. The saying goes that “all good things must come to an end,” A bittersweet reality is that the final film will likely mark the end of at least one if not multiple, Guardians.

Once the final credits roll, chances are fans will be treated to an entirely different line-up that will likely continue for the future.

These are just a couple of the top character contenders that could be leaving us, and some justification for why they might.

Rocket

Gunn has been vocal about his desire to tell the origin story of Rocket before the conclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and based on the trailers and teaser footage alone, exploring Rocket’s journey to the present has the makings of a tear-jerker. It would also prove symbolic that Rocket, one of the more cynical members to join the group in the original film, makes the ultimate sacrifice for the team's betterment.

His arc would arguably be a full-circle moment for one of the MCU’s most beloved characters.

Drax

Drax feels like a character with a high likelihood of biting the bullet, based not only on actor David Bautista's openness to closing his MCU acting chapter but also given Drax’s personal motivations. Marvel fans know that Drax’s wife, Jovet, and daughter, Camaria, were slain by Thanos, thus giving him an endless cause of rage and anger. But, sacrificing himself in the threequel film would allow him to reunite with his family in spirit.

Gamora

Gamora is more of the wild card, as her potential love arc with Star-Lord is a reason for her character to live on. However, based on Zoe Saldana’s recent comments, there remains a slim chance that Marvel Studios could opt to end her arc in Vol. 3.