Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship continues into Friday, May 5 for the second round. After 36 holes wrap up, there will be a cut ahead of weekend play. This PGA TOUR elevated event brings plenty of impressive names to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, including Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, and Tony Finau. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have opted to sit out of this event.

McIlroy has won three times at Quail Hollow and is the favorite to win again this year at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750 heading into the tournament.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Friday.