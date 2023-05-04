Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship continues into Friday, May 5 for the second round. After 36 holes wrap up, there will be a cut ahead of weekend play. This PGA TOUR elevated event brings plenty of impressive names to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, including Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, and Tony Finau. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have opted to sit out of this event.
McIlroy has won three times at Quail Hollow and is the favorite to win again this year at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750 heading into the tournament.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Friday.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Patrick Rodgers
|Doug Ghim
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Kramer Hickok
|David Lipsky
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Callum Tarren
|Matthias Schwab
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Watney
|Justin Suh
|Austin Smotherman
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Taylor
|Sam Stevens
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Alex Noren
|Eric Cole
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Tyler Duncan
|Brendon Todd
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Kim
|Xander Schauffele
|Jordan Spieth
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Stewart Cink
|Zach Johnson
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|Justin Thomas
|Rickie Fowler
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Richy Werenski
|Brian Harman
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Viktor Hovland
|Collin Morikawa
|Cameron Young
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Ryan Brehm
|Lanto Griffin
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Adam Scott
|Shane Lowry
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Andrew Landry
|Matt Kuchar
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Trey Mullinax
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Adam Schenk
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Matthew NeSmith
|Davis Thompson
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Griffin
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Sam Ryder
|Greyson Sigg
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Emiliano Grillo
|Max McGreevy
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|Henrik Norlander
|S.H. Kim
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Harry Hall
|MJ Daffue
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brent Grant
|Akshay Bhatia
|Pierceson Coody
|9:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Trace Crowe
|Morgan Deneen
|Quinn Riley
|9:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Guise
|Ryan Cole
|Marcus Byrd
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Robby Shelton
|Taylor Montgomery
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Kevin Streelman
|Hayden Buckley
|12:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Moore
|Stephan Jaeger
|Will Gordon
|12:21 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Mark Hubbard
|Tyson Alexander
|12:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Denny McCarthy
|Beau Hossler
|12:32 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Byeong Hun An
|Lee Hodges
|12:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Sahith Theegala
|12:43 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Joel Dahmen
|J.B. Holmes
|12:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Rory McIlroy
|Jason Day
|12:54 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Luke List
|Michael Thompson
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Corey Conners
|Harris English
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|K.H. Lee
|Martin Laird
|1:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Seamus Power
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Webb Simpson
|1:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cam Davis
|Jim Herman
|Francesco Molinari
|1:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Matt Wallace
|Taylor Moore
|1:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|J.T. Poston
|Garrick Higgo
|1:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Sungjae Im
|Lucas Glover
|1:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|Robert Streb
|Gary Woodland
|1:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Doc Redman
|Alex Smalley
|1:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kelly Kraft
|Zac Blair
|Justin Lower
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Scott Piercy
|Jimmy Walker
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Russell Knox
|Joseph Bramlett
|2:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|2:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Patton Kizzire
|James Hahn
|2:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Alejandro Tosti
|Willie Mack III
|Austin Greaser
|2:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Carson Young
|Trevor Cone
|Ryan Gerard