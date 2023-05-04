Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 on Thursday

Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will take place on Thursday, May 4. Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California is set for 9 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a light injury report. Power forward Anthony Davis was crucial in their Game 1 victory and is probable with a right foot stress injury. LeBron James is also probable, dealing with right foot soreness. Center Mo Bamba is questionable for an ankle issue.

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala remains out. Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. is day-to-day with a toe injury and is considered questionable for Thursday.

The Warriors are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are the -240 moneyline favorites, while the Lakers are the road underdogs at +200. The point total for the game is set at 227.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +6

Los Angeles pulled the upset in Game 1 as a 4.5-point underdog. The Lakers ended up winning by five on the back of Davis’ 30-point, 23-rebound outing. Golden State plays well at home and should be able to bounce back in this game, but there hasn’t been anything to suggest that the Lakers won’t keep it close. Take LA to cover in Game 2.

Over/Under: Over 227

The point total in Game 1 was set at 228, and the teams combined for 229 points to eclipse the over. Los Angeles and Golden State have now played five times between the regular season and postseason. Three of the matchups, including Game 1, have scored at least 229 points, and I think the over hits again tonight.