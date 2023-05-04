How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will continue their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Thursday, with tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Lakers dominated on the interior in Game 1 behind Anthony Davis’ 30 points and 23 rebounds. The big man was able to offset Golden State’s big night from behind the arc, and got enough support from LA’s peripheral players to help his team steal homecourt advantage in the series. If LeBron James can have a big game tonight, the Lakers might be going back to SoCal up 2-0.

The Warriors once again dropped a home game they probably shouldn’t have in these playoffs, but there’s not much cause for concern yet. They do need to win this game to realistically remain in the series. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were great in Game 1, but the supporting cast was just off the mark in key moments. Golden State will need to execute better down the stretch to level this series.