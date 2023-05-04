Best Lakers player prop bets to consider for Game 2 vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Thursday evening, with LA holding a 1-0 lead. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at our favorite Lakers player props and player specials for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis over 26.5 points (+105)

It’s unlikely Davis has another 30-20 game like he did in the opener, but this is great value for a player who has no real equal on the opposite team. Davis was dominant from the jump in Game 1, and he won’t even have to hit 30 points to get over this mark. The Lakers big man knows how important he is in this series, and should see enough volume to at least come close to topping this number. The Warriors will make adjustments, but Davis is talented enough to counter those well.

LeBron James over 41.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

James had 33 PRA in Game 1 despite going 9-24 from the floor. He’s unlikely to be that ineffective shooting the ball again, and he’ll continue to have strong usage offensively. James is recognizing he no longer needs to go for 30+ points for the Lakers to win games, and his assist numbers will go up as his teammates start converting more looks. It’s a high line, but James is due for a better scoring night in Game 2.

Austin Reaves over 1.5 3-pointers (-130)

Reaves isn’t exactly lighting it up from deep this postseason, hitting at a 35.1% clip overall. However, he’s crossed this line four times and has hit at least one triple in every game. The young guard is getting big minutes and more importantly, has earned the trust of the coaching staff and James in clutch moments. Look for Reaves to connect on at least two triples tonight.