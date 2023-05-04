Best Warriors player prop bets to consider for Game 2 vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will look to level their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday when the teams square off in Game 2. The Warriors have lost homecourt advantage in the series after dropping Game 1 and will need a split to avoid going on the road down 2-0.

Here’s a look at our favorite Warriors player props and player specials for tonight’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole over 14.5 points (-125)

The guard is taking a lot of heat for his deep shot attempt late in Game 1, but the Warriors need him to be a factor to win this series. Poole’s contract is also a point of discussion given his production, but the focus for him has to be on the court. He’s topped this line four times in the playoffs and should remain aggressive in Game 2.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 10+ combined 3-pointers (+105)

The volume will be there. Curry has attempted 12.9 triples per game, while Thompson has chucked 11.1 shots from deep per game. The duo combined for 12 three-pointers made in Game 1, and both will need to have another big night for the Warriors to take Game 2.

Draymond Green over 7.5 assists (+105)

Green has been an excellent facilitator in these playoffs, averaging 7.9 assists per game. He’s gone over this line just three times, but three unders came at seven assists each. The forward knows he has to be better for the Warriors in Game 2, so expect him to be locked in and make the crucial plays offensively for his teammates.