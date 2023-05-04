 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Thursday, May 4: Mike Trout gets day off for Angels

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Thursday, May 4.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout looks on during an MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 30, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A travel Thursday means just 10 games on the docket and an earlier start than usual, with just one night start on the docket. So rise and shine and let our daily MLB lineup report keep you up to date on who’s in, who’s out and how you should be setting your fantasy baseball lineups.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 4

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m. ET

Miguel Amaya will make his MLB debut behind the plate for the Cubs with Yan Gomes on the concussion IL, while Nelson Velazquez will play right and Seiya Suzuki serves as the DH.

Stone Garrett finally gets another start for the Nats, playing left field and batting eighth, while Alex Call moves to center with Victor Robles taking a seat. Keibert Ruiz gets a day off behind the plate.

New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Francisco Alvarez will catch Justin Verlander’s Mets debut while Brett Baty sits in favor of Eduardo Escobar at third base with a lefty on the mound for Detroit. Tommy Pham will serve as the DH while Mark Canha starts in left.

Miguel Cabrera is out as he battles an illness, moving Eric Haase to DH while Jake Rogers catches and Zach McKinstry leads off while playing left field.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Tucupita Marcano will lead off for the first time this season as Ke’Bryan Hayes drops to seventh and Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski get starts in the outfield. Ji-Hwan Bae will man second base again.

Josh Lowe gets the nod at DH this afternoon with Manuel Margot and Luke Raley starting in center and right, respectively. Isaac Paredes is back in the lineup at third while Taylor Walls plays second and Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramirez get days off.

Los Angeles Angels vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m. ET

Mike Trout gets a rest day for L.A. while Zach Neto is back in the leadoff spot after taking a pitch off his finger last night. Shohei Ohtani will DH while Brett Phillips takes center field, Luis Rengifo starts at second and Jake Lamb plays first.

Lars Nootbaar continues to lead off against right-handed pitching, while Nolan Gorman will get a start at third to give Nolan Arenado a half-day at DH. Dylan Carlson will start in center while Tommy Edman bats ninth and plays short.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

Kyle Stowers will get his second straight start in left field, while Adam Frazier starts at second, Gunnar Henderson plays third and Ramon Urias sits. Adley Rutschman gets a day at DH with James McCann behind the dish.

Salvador Perez will DH as Freddy Fermin gets a start behind the plate and MJ Melendez plays right. Nick Pratto will start in left while Nicky Lopez remains out for K.C.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Max Kepler leads off again while Donavon Solano gets a start at first and Joey Gallo will play left for Minnesota as Nick Gordon sits.

With Jake Burger going on the IL and Tim Anderson getting a rest day, Hanser Alberto and Elvis Andrus will handle third and shortstop, respectively, while the recently recalled Lenyn Sosa handles second base.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

Brewers TBA

Randal Grichuk gets the day off as Jurickson Profar, Kris Bryant and Brenton Doyle handle outfield duties with Mike Moustakas spelling Ryan McMahon at third and Alan Trejo starting at second.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 6:10 p.m. ET

TBA

