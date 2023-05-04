MLB lineups for Thursday, May 4: Mike Trout gets day off for Angels

A travel Thursday means just 10 games on the docket and an earlier start than usual, with just one night start on the docket. So rise and shine and let our daily MLB lineup report keep you up to date on who’s in, who’s out and how you should be setting your fantasy baseball lineups.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 4

Miguel Amaya will make his MLB debut behind the plate for the Cubs with Yan Gomes on the concussion IL, while Nelson Velazquez will play right and Seiya Suzuki serves as the DH.

Stone Garrett finally gets another start for the Nats, playing left field and batting eighth, while Alex Call moves to center with Victor Robles taking a seat. Keibert Ruiz gets a day off behind the plate.

#Nationals lineup for today as they go for the series win against the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/59WCCLqq7P — District on Deck (@DistrictOnDeck) May 4, 2023

Francisco Alvarez will catch Justin Verlander’s Mets debut while Brett Baty sits in favor of Eduardo Escobar at third base with a lefty on the mound for Detroit. Tommy Pham will serve as the DH while Mark Canha starts in left.

Miguel Cabrera is out as he battles an illness, moving Eric Haase to DH while Jake Rogers catches and Zach McKinstry leads off while playing left field.

Calling on E-Rod to close out the series.



Watch the finale on @BallySportsDET and @MLBNetwork. pic.twitter.com/1cB6kuHfNP — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 4, 2023

Tucupita Marcano will lead off for the first time this season as Ke’Bryan Hayes drops to seventh and Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski get starts in the outfield. Ji-Hwan Bae will man second base again.

Interesting lineup construction for the Pirates this afternoon. Marcano is leading off while Hayes slides to the seventh spot. Full:



1. Marcano SS

2. Reynolds LF

3. McCutchen DH

4. Santana 1B

5. Suwisnki CF

6. Joe RF

7. Hayes 3B

8. Bae 2B

9. Delay C — Danny Demilio (@Demilio22) May 4, 2023

Josh Lowe gets the nod at DH this afternoon with Manuel Margot and Luke Raley starting in center and right, respectively. Isaac Paredes is back in the lineup at third while Taylor Walls plays second and Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramirez get days off.

Mike Trout gets a rest day for L.A. while Zach Neto is back in the leadoff spot after taking a pitch off his finger last night. Shohei Ohtani will DH while Brett Phillips takes center field, Luis Rengifo starts at second and Jake Lamb plays first.

#Angels lineup with Zach Neto in there despite being hit on his right middle finger last night. Mike Trout getting a scheduled day off. pic.twitter.com/I1Cvy0JG2q — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 4, 2023

Lars Nootbaar continues to lead off against right-handed pitching, while Nolan Gorman will get a start at third to give Nolan Arenado a half-day at DH. Dylan Carlson will start in center while Tommy Edman bats ninth and plays short.

St. Louis Cardinals Lineup:

1. Lars Nootbaar (L) RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B

3. Nolan Gorman (L) 3B

4. Nolan Arenado (R) DH

5. Willson Contreras (R) C

6. Tyler O'Neill (R) LF

7. Brendan Donovan (L) 2B

8. Dylan Carlson (S) CF

9. Tommy Edman (S) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 4, 2023

Kyle Stowers will get his second straight start in left field, while Adam Frazier starts at second, Gunnar Henderson plays third and Ramon Urias sits. Adley Rutschman gets a day at DH with James McCann behind the dish.

Gassing up in KC. pic.twitter.com/WTWYOjmsyL — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 4, 2023

Salvador Perez will DH as Freddy Fermin gets a start behind the plate and MJ Melendez plays right. Nick Pratto will start in left while Nicky Lopez remains out for K.C.

#Royals lineup vs. Grayson Rodriguez:



Witt Jr. SS

Pasquantino 1B

Perez C

Melendez RF

Pratto LF

Garcia 3B

Massey 2B

Isbel CF

Fermin C

Lyles P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) May 4, 2023

Max Kepler leads off again while Donavon Solano gets a start at first and Joey Gallo will play left for Minnesota as Nick Gordon sits.

With Jake Burger going on the IL and Tim Anderson getting a rest day, Hanser Alberto and Elvis Andrus will handle third and shortstop, respectively, while the recently recalled Lenyn Sosa handles second base.

Today’s White Sox lineup! Benintendi leading off. Eloy DH. Sheets in RF. Alberto at 3B. Andrus at SS. Sosa back up to play 2B. Zavala has the plate. Giolito on the mound. Twins by 3. pic.twitter.com/rj0MzcKWjo — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 4, 2023

Randal Grichuk gets the day off as Jurickson Profar, Kris Bryant and Brenton Doyle handle outfield duties with Mike Moustakas spelling Ryan McMahon at third and Alan Trejo starting at second.

