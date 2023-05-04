 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 4

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 4.

By Chris Landers
Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Truist Park on April 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A light 10-game slate combined with some spot starters makes for a particularly sketchy starting pitching situation on Thursday, May 4, so much so that there’s only one streaming recommendation today. (Although if guys like Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez are somehow still available in your league, by all means, go grab them.) Still, our daily starting pitching rankings never rest, so let’s get on with it.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, May 4

Pitchers to stream

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning would be a recommended add on even a stronger day, as the righty seems to get stronger with every start he makes coming back from injury. The results haven’t quite been there yet, as evidenced by a 4.11 ERA, but his whiff rate is in the 93rd percentile, and his fastball, slider and change have all given batters fits. A slumping St. Louis Cardinals lineup that’s struggled against righties could provide the perfect opportunity for him to avoid the long ball, lock in his command and put it all together.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, May 4.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/4

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Max Fried @ Marlins
2 Pablo Lopez @ White Sox
3 George Kirby @ Athletics
4 Kevin Gausman @ Red Sox
5 Justin Verlander @ Tigers
6 Grayson Rodriguez @ Royals
Strong plays
7 Zach Eflin vs. Pirates
8 Jesus Luzardo vs. Braves
9 Lucas Giolito vs. Twins
10 Jack Flaherty vs. Angels
Questionable
11 Griffin Canning @ Cardinals
12 Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Mets
13 Vince Velasquez @ Rays
Don't do it
14 Brayan Bello vs. Blue Jays
15 Jordan Lyles vs. Orioles
16 Wade Miley @ Rockies
17 Drew Rucinski vs. Mariners
18 Patrick Corbin vs. Cubs
19 Nick Neidert @ Nationals
20 Connor Seabold vs. Brewers

More From DraftKings Nation