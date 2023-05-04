Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 4

A light 10-game slate combined with some spot starters makes for a particularly sketchy starting pitching situation on Thursday, May 4, so much so that there’s only one streaming recommendation today. (Although if guys like Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez are somehow still available in your league, by all means, go grab them.) Still, our daily starting pitching rankings never rest, so let’s get on with it.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, May 4

Pitchers to stream

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning would be a recommended add on even a stronger day, as the righty seems to get stronger with every start he makes coming back from injury. The results haven’t quite been there yet, as evidenced by a 4.11 ERA, but his whiff rate is in the 93rd percentile, and his fastball, slider and change have all given batters fits. A slumping St. Louis Cardinals lineup that’s struggled against righties could provide the perfect opportunity for him to avoid the long ball, lock in his command and put it all together.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, May 4.