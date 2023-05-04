Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, May 4

Thursday is a common travel day aroundMLB as teams head off to the destinations of their respective weekend series. Still, the baseball schedule for Thursday, May 4 consists of 10 games, with nine of them making up the featured slate at DraftKings DFS. When looking at setting up a competitive lineup, here are the best team stacks for Thursday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, May 4

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Matt Olson ($5,600)

Austin Riley ($5,300)

Sean Murphy ($5,000)

This will be an expensive team stack but could prove very profitable. For some reason, the Braves look supercharged when they take on the Marlins, especially on the road. Atlanta has outscored Miami 20-6 through the first two games of the series. Olson could be swapped out here for the surging Ozzie Albies ($4,100), with the southpaw Luzardo on the mound for the Marlins.

This game is a pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams sitting at -110 on the moneyline. The run total is set at 8.5.

Cedric Mullins ($5,900)

Adley Rutschman ($5,200)

Jorge Mateo ($5,100)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,800)

Grayson Rodriguez and the Orioles will take on Jordan Lyles and the Royals. The veteran Lyles had a good start to the season but has been getting rocked recently. The Royals have yet to win a game that he has started, and he has allowed at least three earned in five straight starts. Baltimore got blanked on Wednesday and should be able to bounce back.

The Orioles are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,800)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,400)

Ty France ($4,000)

Eugenio Suarez ($3,600)

The Mariners will take on reliever-turned-starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland A’s. This will be his second outing of the year, and in the first, he got absolutely rocked by the Cincinnati Reds. Rucinski allowed five runs (three earned) on 11 hits and only struck out and walked one.

The Mariners are the moneyline favorites with -260 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +220 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.