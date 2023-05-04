Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on Thursday, May 4

The Toronto Blue Jays (18-13) and the Boston Red Sox (18-14) will wrap up a four-game divisional series on Thursday, May 4. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.33 ERA) gets the starting nod for Toronto, while Boston counters with Brayan Bello (0-1, 6.57 ERA).

The Blue Jays are road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook at -165. The Red Sox are home underdogs with +140 odds, and the run total is set at 8.5. After this series, Toronto will stay on the road for a three-game weekend set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Boston will head on the road for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Blue Jays-Marlins picks: Thursday, May 4

Injury report

Blue Jays

N/A

Red Sox

Day to day: RP Kenley Jansen (back), RP Kutter Crawford (knee)

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist), SS Yu Chang (wrist), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kevin Gausman vs. Brayan Bello

Gausman will be making his seventh start of the season. It has been a rollercoaster so far, as he started strong for two outings, then got rocked in back-to-back games before bouncing back over his last two appearances. Most recently, he threw seven shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing only six hits while striking out 13.

Bello will start his fourth game of the season. He has consistently improved as the year’s gone on after allowing five earned runs in only 2.2 innings of work in his 2023 debut. Bello most recently allowed only one earned run in five innings of work against the Cleveland Guardians. He struck out six and walked two but didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The run totals from the three games of this series so far have been 11, 13 and 11, respectively. The two starting pitchers have allowed a combined four earned runs between them in their last two starts. Despite how the series has gone so far, I am taking the under in a surprisingly close game.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Boston has won five games in a row, including all three in this series. Despite Toronto’s lineup being arguably stronger, it hasn’t been able to keep up with the number of runs the rotation is allowing. I still think Toronto is able to avoid the sweep by picking up a much-needed win on Thursday.

Pick: Blue Jays