XFL players invited to 2023 NFL minicamps

The NFL invited mutliple XFL players to their 2023 minicamps.

By Chet Gresham
Hakeem Butler #88 of the St. Louis Battlehawks reacts after a touchdown against the San Antonio Brahamas at the Alamodome on February 19, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The XFL has one game remaining, as the D.C. Defenders take on the Arlington Renegades in San Antonio, Saturday May 13 for the XFL Championship. But that hasn’t stopped players from getting invites to try out for NFL clubs. A few have been reported, with Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci, the passing yardage and touchdown leader, getting an invite with the Broncos being the biggest name so far.

Brahma’s running back Jacques Patrick, the second leading rusher in the league, received an invite from the Broncos as well. The leader in touchdown receptions, Hakeem Butler, will get a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We will likely have a few more players getting invites, as RB Abram Smith, QB A.J. McCarron, and wide receiver Jahcour Pearson all added strong seasons to their resume in 2023. Keep an eye on this post for additional XFL invitees.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

C.J. Brewer, Defensive tackle, Houston Roughnecks

Cleveland Browns

Luq Barcoo, defensive back, San Antonio Brahmas

Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Atkins, defensive tackle, St. Louis Battlehawks

Lukas Denis, defensive back, St. Louis Battlehawks

Denver Broncos

Ben DiNucci, quarterback, Seattle Sea Dragons

Trent Harris, linebacker, Houston Rougnecks

Jacques Patrick, running back, San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Seahawks

Austin Faoliu, defensive tackle, Seattle Sea Dragons

Philadelphia Eagles

Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Orlando Guardians

Pittsburgh Steelers

Hakeem Butler, wide receiver, St. Louis Battlehawks

New York Jets

Jack Coan, quarterback, San Antonio Brahmas

Miami Dolphins

Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive end, St. Louis BattleHawks

Carolina Panthers

Dohnovan West, center, Vegas Vipers

