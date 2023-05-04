XFL players invited to 2023 NFL minicamps

The XFL has one game remaining, as the D.C. Defenders take on the Arlington Renegades in San Antonio, Saturday May 13 for the XFL Championship. But that hasn’t stopped players from getting invites to try out for NFL clubs. A few have been reported, with Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci, the passing yardage and touchdown leader, getting an invite with the Broncos being the biggest name so far.

Brahma’s running back Jacques Patrick, the second leading rusher in the league, received an invite from the Broncos as well. The leader in touchdown receptions, Hakeem Butler, will get a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We will likely have a few more players getting invites, as RB Abram Smith, QB A.J. McCarron, and wide receiver Jahcour Pearson all added strong seasons to their resume in 2023. Keep an eye on this post for additional XFL invitees.

C.J. Brewer, Defensive tackle, Houston Roughnecks

Luq Barcoo, defensive back, San Antonio Brahmas

Kevin Atkins, defensive tackle, St. Louis Battlehawks

Lukas Denis, defensive back, St. Louis Battlehawks

Ben DiNucci, quarterback, Seattle Sea Dragons

Trent Harris, linebacker, Houston Rougnecks

Jacques Patrick, running back, San Antonio Brahmas

Austin Faoliu, defensive tackle, Seattle Sea Dragons

Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Orlando Guardians

Pittsburgh Steelers

Hakeem Butler, wide receiver, St. Louis Battlehawks

Jack Coan, quarterback, San Antonio Brahmas

Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive end, St. Louis BattleHawks

Dohnovan West, center, Vegas Vipers