XFL players invited to 2023 NFL minicamps

The XFL has one game remaining, as the D.C. Defenders take on the Arlington Renegades in San Antonio, Saturday May 13 for the XFL Championship. But that hasn’t stopped players from getting invites to try out for NFL clubs. A few have been reported, with Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci, the passing yardage and touchdown leader, getting an invite with the Broncos being the biggest name so far.
Brahma’s running back Jacques Patrick, the second leading rusher in the league, received an invite from the Broncos as well. The leader in touchdown receptions, Hakeem Butler, will get a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
We will likely have a few more players getting invites, as RB Abram Smith, QB A.J. McCarron, and wide receiver Jahcour Pearson all added strong seasons to their resume in 2023. Keep an eye on this post for additional XFL invitees.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C.J. Brewer, Defensive tackle, Houston Roughnecks
Cleveland Browns
Luq Barcoo, defensive back, San Antonio Brahmas
Atlanta Falcons
Kevin Atkins, defensive tackle, St. Louis Battlehawks
Lukas Denis, defensive back, St. Louis Battlehawks
Denver Broncos
Ben DiNucci, quarterback, Seattle Sea Dragons
Trent Harris, linebacker, Houston Rougnecks
Jacques Patrick, running back, San Antonio Brahmas
Seattle Seahawks
Austin Faoliu, defensive tackle, Seattle Sea Dragons
Philadelphia Eagles
Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Orlando Guardians
Pittsburgh Steelers
Hakeem Butler, wide receiver, St. Louis Battlehawks
New York Jets
Jack Coan, quarterback, San Antonio Brahmas
Miami Dolphins
Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive end, St. Louis BattleHawks
Carolina Panthers
Dohnovan West, center, Vegas Vipers