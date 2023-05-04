Former Michigan big Hunter Dickinson to transfer to Kansas

Former Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson announced on his Twitter page that he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks program for the 2023-24 season.

The Wolverines missed the NCAA Tournament this past season after going 18-16. Michigan was unable to make any noise in the NIT and as a result, Dickinson decided it was best to find a new team. He’ll land in the Big 12 with Bill Self and the Jayhawks, who are coming off a disappointing season by their standards. Kansas lost in the second round of the tournament after losing to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game.

Dickinson led the Wolverines in scoring with 18.5 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game. That will be huge considering the Jayhawks are losing their top-2 scorers in Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick, both to the NBA Draft. Kevin McCullar Jr. is also testing the draft waters. Kansas lacked an impact center on the roster this past season and were still arguably the top team in the nation going into March.