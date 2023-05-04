How to watch Panthers vs. Maple Leafs in Game 2 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The Maple Leafs dropped Game 1 at home 4-2 on Tuesday night. It was a step up to how they started the last series; a 7-3 blowout loss to the Lightning at home. Toronto will look to get back on track before heading down to Florida for Game 3 this weekend. The big takeaway from Game 1 was the Leafs going 0-for-4 on the power play against what had been the worst penalty kill in the playoffs so far. The Leafs will need to get going there to keep up with the Panthers at even strength.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs live stream

Date: Thursday, May 4

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.