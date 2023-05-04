How to watch Kraken vs. Stars in Game 2 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Kraken and Stars in Game 2 of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

After building up a 4-2 lead, the Kraken were victims to Joe Pavelski once again in Game 1 on Tuesday. Pavelski, who had missed most of the first round due to injury, returned and scored all four of the Stars’ goals in Game 1. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Seattle was able to solve Jake Oettinger in overtime, Yanni Gourde scoring the game-winner in a 5-4 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Kraken, per usual, had five different goal-scorers in the win, a growing theme this season and postseason.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kraken vs. Stars live stream

Date: Thursday, May 4

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.