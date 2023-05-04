Brad Pitt will drive F1 car while filming new racing movie

Brad Pitt has a need for speed.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor will not only be starring in an F1 movie from the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he’ll also be driving in F1 races for the rest of the season as the 11th team. Pitt will make his first appearance on the track at Silverstone as part of the British Grand Prix on July 9 on ESPN.

Brad Pitt will be driving an actual F1 car alongside the rest of the grid at Silverstone as part of the new movie that's in production.



Directors Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski will enter an "11th team" to film on track for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/iAzkvYnV7C — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 4, 2023

In the film, Pitt will reportedly drive a car designed by Mercedes-Benz in which he’s a former driver “who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver,” per IMDB. Popular F1 racer Lewis Hamilton has been a consultant on the movie, too.

While the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is currently on strike, that won’t slow down the upcoming F1 movie as the film is already written and in production.

There is no set release date for the upcoming film.