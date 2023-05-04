Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. fouls ball off knee, exits game vs. Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have pulled outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins. He fouled a ball off his knee and looked to be in considerable pain. Acuna continued the at-bat but was then replaced in the field. It is likely going to be a precautionary decision, but if it ends up being more serious, it would be a huge loss for the Braves. Sam Hilliard came in as his replacement.

Acuna has been on a tear to begin the year when he can stay healthy. He is hitting .355, which is the third-best batting average in the league. Acuna’s 1.039 OPS is the fifth-best. His power numbers are down, but he still has 11 doubles and six home runs with 19 RBI through 31 games. He has taken advantage of the bigger bases this season and has already swiped 14 bags.

If Acuna misses any time, Atlanta has some options for how to replace him. Eddie Rosario can play against right-handed pitchers and could be platooned with either Kevin Pillar or Hilliard. Hopefully, Acuna won’t be sidelined long so the 21-10 Braves can continue their strong start to the season.