 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Japan’s Continuar becomes third horse to scratch from Kentucky Derby Thursday

The field for the Kentucky Derby is rapidly shifting.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Continuar during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Continuar has been scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, becoming the third horse to be scratched Thursday ahead of the race. Practical Move and Lord Miles were the other two horses to be removed from the race during the day. King Russell will come in for Continuar.

Because Continuar qualified via the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby, he’ll be replaced by Mandarin Hero who is the next-best rated horse available. Practical Move’s spot now goes to Cyclone Mischief, while Lord Miles will now be backstopped by King Russell.

When Practical Move left the No. 10 post position, each horse that was already in the field moved one gate closer to the rail. Since Lord Miles and Continuar were scratched, the biggest beneficiary is likely Rocket Can who goes from the No. 20 spot to No. 17.

The horses that have been scratched will not have their numbers replaced however, and the saddlecloths will have No. 21, 22, and 23 for those horses.

As of May 4 at 9:15 p.m. ET, here is the updated field with new post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

2023 Kentucky Derby Morning Line

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 Hit Show Brad Cox Manny Franco 30-1
2 Verifying Brad Cox Tyler Gaffalione 15-1
3 Two Phil’s Larry Rivelli Jareth Loveberry 12-1
4 Confidence Game Keith Desormeaux James Graham 20-1
5 Tapit Trice Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 5-1
6 Kingsbarns Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 12-1
7 Reincarnate Tim Yakteen John Velazquez 50-1
8 Mage Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 15-1
9 Skinner John Shirreffs Juan Hernandez 20-1
10 Disarm Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 30-1
11 Jace’s Road Brad Cox Florent Geroux 50-1
12 Sun Thunder Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 50-1
13 Angel of Empire Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1
14 Forte Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 3-1
15 Raise Cain Ben Colebrook Gerardo Corrales 50-1
16 Derma Sotogake Hidetaka Otonashi Christophe Lemaire 10-1
17 Rocket Can Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 30-1
18 Cyclone Mischief Dale Romans TBA 30-1
19 Mandarin Hero Terunobu Fujita TBA 20-1
20 King Russell Ron Moquett TBA 50-1
Scratch Practical Move Tim Yakteen Ramon Vazquez 10-1
Scratch Lord Miles Saffie Joseph Jr. Paco Lopez 30-1
Scratch Continuar Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 50-1

More From DraftKings Nation