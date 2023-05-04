Japan’s Continuar becomes third horse to scratch from Kentucky Derby Thursday

Continuar has been scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, becoming the third horse to be scratched Thursday ahead of the race. Practical Move and Lord Miles were the other two horses to be removed from the race during the day. King Russell will come in for Continuar.
Japan's Continuar will be scratched from Saturday's @KentuckyDerby.— Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 5, 2023
Trainer Yoshito Yahagi: "...he has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby."
Final also-eligible King Russell in field.
More: https://t.co/XJfVPTBXIC pic.twitter.com/WquaDCCi8t
Because Continuar qualified via the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby, he’ll be replaced by Mandarin Hero who is the next-best rated horse available. Practical Move’s spot now goes to Cyclone Mischief, while Lord Miles will now be backstopped by King Russell.
When Practical Move left the No. 10 post position, each horse that was already in the field moved one gate closer to the rail. Since Lord Miles and Continuar were scratched, the biggest beneficiary is likely Rocket Can who goes from the No. 20 spot to No. 17.
The horses that have been scratched will not have their numbers replaced however, and the saddlecloths will have No. 21, 22, and 23 for those horses.
As of May 4 at 9:15 p.m. ET, here is the updated field with new post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
2023 Kentucky Derby Morning Line
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Hit Show
|Brad Cox
|Manny Franco
|30-1
|2
|Verifying
|Brad Cox
|Tyler Gaffalione
|15-1
|3
|Two Phil’s
|Larry Rivelli
|Jareth Loveberry
|12-1
|4
|Confidence Game
|Keith Desormeaux
|James Graham
|20-1
|5
|Tapit Trice
|Todd Pletcher
|Luis Saez
|5-1
|6
|Kingsbarns
|Todd Pletcher
|Jose Ortiz
|12-1
|7
|Reincarnate
|Tim Yakteen
|John Velazquez
|50-1
|8
|Mage
|Gustavo Delgado
|Javier Castellano
|15-1
|9
|Skinner
|John Shirreffs
|Juan Hernandez
|20-1
|10
|Disarm
|Steve Asmussen
|Joel Rosario
|30-1
|11
|Jace’s Road
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|50-1
|12
|Sun Thunder
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|50-1
|13
|Angel of Empire
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|8-1
|14
|Forte
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|3-1
|15
|Raise Cain
|Ben Colebrook
|Gerardo Corrales
|50-1
|16
|Derma Sotogake
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|Christophe Lemaire
|10-1
|17
|Rocket Can
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|30-1
|18
|Cyclone Mischief
|Dale Romans
|TBA
|30-1
|19
|Mandarin Hero
|Terunobu Fujita
|TBA
|20-1
|20
|King Russell
|Ron Moquett
|TBA
|50-1
|Scratch
|Scratch
|Scratch