How to watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship via live online stream

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off on Thursday, May 4 from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The field will be made up of some of the highest-ranked golfers in the world since the PGA TOUR has designated Wells Fargo as one of their designated, or elevated, events. This means an increased purse for higher stakes, as well as an all-star field.

Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Wells Fargo Championship, is the favorite to win at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay trails at +1200, and 2022 winner Max Homa enters at +1800.

To watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:23 a.m. – Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay (10th tee)

7:34 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick (10th tee)

7:45 a.m. – Tony Finau, Harris English, Corey Conners (10th tee)

Friday Featured Groups:

7:23 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim (10th tee)

7:34 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley (10th tee)

7:45 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young (10th tee)

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

6:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET