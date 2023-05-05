Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA TOUR teed off the second round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Friday, and Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley, and Wyndham Clark are each at -8 with 36 holes remaining from Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

The Friday afternoon groups began at 1:05 p.m. ET, and we’re starting to realize who will be able to play the weekend, and who will be sitting home instead of participating in the elevated event. We’re starting to have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Wells Fargo Championship as of now?

Even par is right now the cut line, with 69 players at that number or better. 14 of them are at exactly even, so going up to -1 is certainly in play under the right conditions.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Jordan Spieth fired a +6 77 on Friday and will head home after an unusually bad round. Kurt Kitayama went 76, 72 the first two days to get cut as well. Collin Morikawa was one of the favorites as well, but at +4 with a pair of 73’s he’ll be able to start focusing on the PGA Championship as well.