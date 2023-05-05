Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship

After the first two rounds of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, a crowded leaderboard sees Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley, and Wyndham Clark as the co-leaders heading into Moving Day on Saturday. A group of six players including Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are also on the board at -7 makes for what should be a terrific weekend at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hatton checks in as the leader in the PGA TOUR’s elevated event at +600. Schauffele is the second choice at +650, with Justin Thomas the third choice via the odds at +700.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with CBS taking over from 3:00-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event starting from the first tee in the ground.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:30 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Nate Lashley
|1:20 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Xander Schauffele
|1:10 PM
|J.J. Spaun
|Justin Thomas
|1:00 PM
|Adam Scott
|Sungjae Im
|12:50 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12:40 PM
|Michael Kim
|K.H. Lee
|12:30 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Dylan Wu
|12:20 PM
|Kevin Streelman
|Beau Hossler
|12:05 PM
|Max Homa
|Harris English
|11:55 AM
|Taylor Moore
|Chris Kirk
|11:45 AM
|Matthew NeSmith
|Ryan Palmer
|11:35 AM
|David Lingmerth
|Denny McCarthy
|11:25 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Webb Simpson
|11:15 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Alex Smalley
|11:05 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Keegan Bradley
|10:55 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Matt Kuchar
|10:40 AM
|Trey Mullinax
|Hayden Buckley
|10:30 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Corey Conners
|10:20 AM
|Seamus Power
|Doug Ghim
|10:10 AM
|Sam Stevens
|Tom Kim
|10:00 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Chad Ramey
|9:50 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Emiliano Grillo
|9:40 AM
|MJ Daffue
|Trace Crowe
|9:30 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Keith Mitchell
|9:15 AM
|Tony Finau
|Francesco Molinari
|9:05 AM
|Zac Blair
|Jimmy Walker
|8:55 AM
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|8:45 AM
|Kramer Hickok
|Callum Tarren
|8:35 AM
|Justin Suh
|Cameron Young
|8:25 AM
|Henrik Norlander
|Akshay Bhatia
|8:15 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Mark Hubbard
|8:05 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Rory McIlroy
|7:55 AM
|Cam Davis
|Nick Hardy
|7:45 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Alejandro Tosti