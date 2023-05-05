 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship tees off at 7:45 a.m. ET on Saturday from Quail Hollow Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Tyrrell Hatton of England looks on from the 13th tee during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After the first two rounds of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, a crowded leaderboard sees Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley, and Wyndham Clark as the co-leaders heading into Moving Day on Saturday. A group of six players including Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are also on the board at -7 makes for what should be a terrific weekend at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hatton checks in as the leader in the PGA TOUR’s elevated event at +600. Schauffele is the second choice at +650, with Justin Thomas the third choice via the odds at +700.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with CBS taking over from 3:00-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event starting from the first tee in the ground.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:30 PM Tyrrell Hatton Nate Lashley
1:20 PM Wyndham Clark Xander Schauffele
1:10 PM J.J. Spaun Justin Thomas
1:00 PM Adam Scott Sungjae Im
12:50 PM Adam Svensson Tommy Fleetwood
12:40 PM Michael Kim K.H. Lee
12:30 PM Stewart Cink Dylan Wu
12:20 PM Kevin Streelman Beau Hossler
12:05 PM Max Homa Harris English
11:55 AM Taylor Moore Chris Kirk
11:45 AM Matthew NeSmith Ryan Palmer
11:35 AM David Lingmerth Denny McCarthy
11:25 AM Patrick Cantlay Webb Simpson
11:15 AM Gary Woodland Alex Smalley
11:05 AM Brendon Todd Keegan Bradley
10:55 AM Rickie Fowler Matt Kuchar
10:40 AM Trey Mullinax Hayden Buckley
10:30 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Corey Conners
10:20 AM Seamus Power Doug Ghim
10:10 AM Sam Stevens Tom Kim
10:00 AM Viktor Hovland Chad Ramey
9:50 AM Si Woo Kim Emiliano Grillo
9:40 AM MJ Daffue Trace Crowe
9:30 AM Stephan Jaeger Keith Mitchell
9:15 AM Tony Finau Francesco Molinari
9:05 AM Zac Blair Jimmy Walker
8:55 AM Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott
8:45 AM Kramer Hickok Callum Tarren
8:35 AM Justin Suh Cameron Young
8:25 AM Henrik Norlander Akshay Bhatia
8:15 AM Ryan Armour Mark Hubbard
8:05 AM Sahith Theegala Rory McIlroy
7:55 AM Cam Davis Nick Hardy
7:45 AM Joseph Bramlett Alejandro Tosti

