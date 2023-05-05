Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship

After the first two rounds of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, a crowded leaderboard sees Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley, and Wyndham Clark as the co-leaders heading into Moving Day on Saturday. A group of six players including Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are also on the board at -7 makes for what should be a terrific weekend at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hatton checks in as the leader in the PGA TOUR’s elevated event at +600. Schauffele is the second choice at +650, with Justin Thomas the third choice via the odds at +700.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with CBS taking over from 3:00-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event starting from the first tee in the ground.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.