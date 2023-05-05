Breaking down the weather forecast for the Miami Grand Prix

Formula One is in south Florida this weekend for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. This marks F1’s first of three trips to the United States this season, with the United States Grand Prix coming in Austin in October and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

All three races are far enough south that they can expect generally good weather. For this weekend’s race in Miami, there’s a chance for some rain, but if that holds off, it should be beautiful weather at the Miami International Autodrome.

The drivers will have two practice sessions on Friday and a third on Saturday. Qualifying follows at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and the race is at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Friday’s weather should be just about perfect. Saturday and Sunday could bring some rain, although it would likely be one-off and less consistent. The timing could potentially lead to a delay or two, so that will be something to track this weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 5

Hi 89°, Low 74°: Nice with sunshine and some clouds, 12 mph winds with 24 mph gusts, 12% chance of precipitation

2:30 p.m. ET: Practice 1

6:00 p.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, May 6

Hi 87°, Low 72°: Times of clouds and sun with widely separated thunderstorms, 9 mph winds with 24 mph gusts, 41% chance of precipitation

12:30 p.m. ET: Practice 3

4:00 p.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, May 7

Hi 85°, Low 72°: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm, 13 mph winds with 27 mph gusts, 55% chance of precipitation

3:30 p.m. ET: Miami Grand Prix (57 laps, 191.585 miles)