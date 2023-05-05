F1 practice TV schedule: How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice online & on TV on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is stateside this weekend for the first of three US-based races. The 20-driver field will be in South Florida for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 2:30 and 6:00 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -250, followed by Sergio Pérez at +330. Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc are the next closest at +1400.

How to watch practice for the Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 5, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN2

Practice 2: Friday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. — ESPN2

Practice 3: Saturday, May 6, 12:30 p.m. — ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list