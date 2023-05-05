 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice TV schedule: How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice online & on TV on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Miami Grand Prix in Miami, Florida via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
AUTO: MAY 08 F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Formula One racing is stateside this weekend for the first of three US-based races. The 20-driver field will be in South Florida for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 2:30 and 6:00 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -250, followed by Sergio Pérez at +330. Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc are the next closest at +1400.

How to watch practice for the Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 5, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN2
Practice 2: Friday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. — ESPN2
Practice 3: Saturday, May 6, 12:30 p.m. — ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

