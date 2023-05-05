F1 practice start time: When the Miami Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday and how long it lasts

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix takes place this weekend and marks Formula One’s return to the United States. F1 will run three races in the US, with the US Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix coming this fall.

The Miami Grand Prix opens with three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday. On Friday, practice runs 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET and then against from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. The final practice is on Saturday and runs 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Practice provides the field a chance to get used to the track and test out their cars. They might decide on a tire change or adjust different parts of the car to speed them up. While points are not earned in practice, there are still betting opportunities. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on a top three finish on practice laps. Max Verstappen is installed at -600, Sergio Pérez is -300, and Fernando Alonso is -110. Charles Leclerc is set at even money and Carlos Sainz follows at +400.

How to watch practice for the Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 5, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN2

Practice 2: Friday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. — ESPN2

Practice 3: Saturday, May 6, 12:30 p.m. — ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list