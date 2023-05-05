 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Miami Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday and how long it lasts

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Miami International Autodrome in South Florida on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix takes place this weekend and marks Formula One’s return to the United States. F1 will run three races in the US, with the US Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix coming this fall.

The Miami Grand Prix opens with three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday. On Friday, practice runs 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET and then against from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. The final practice is on Saturday and runs 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Practice provides the field a chance to get used to the track and test out their cars. They might decide on a tire change or adjust different parts of the car to speed them up. While points are not earned in practice, there are still betting opportunities. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on a top three finish on practice laps. Max Verstappen is installed at -600, Sergio Pérez is -300, and Fernando Alonso is -110. Charles Leclerc is set at even money and Carlos Sainz follows at +400.

How to watch practice for the Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 5, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN2
Practice 2: Friday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. — ESPN2
Practice 3: Saturday, May 6, 12:30 p.m. — ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

