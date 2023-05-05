Breaking down the weather forecast for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR will be heading to the midwest for its next events. The Xfinity Series is off, but the Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host both the Truck and Cup Series. The Truck Series will get the action started with practice, qualifying, and the Heart of America 200 race on Saturday, May 6. The Cup Series will practice and qualify Saturday before running the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7.

NASCAR fans need some good news regarding the weather, as practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series and Cup Series were canceled last week. Luckily, barring brief times of rain, it should be a relatively warm and dry weekend in Kansas. There could be a delay or two, or NASCAR could move the time around as they did last week, but we should be able to get all of the events in.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Kansas Speedway this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always, with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, May 6

Hi 85°, Low 64°: Warmer with clouds and sun, 15% chance of rain

12: 05 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

12:35 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

5:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

5:50 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

8 p.m. ET, Heart of America 200, Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles)

Sunday, May 7

Hi 88°, Low 66°: A t-storm around in the p.m., 40% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, AdventHealth 400, Cup Series race (267 laps, 400.5 miles)