Flying Pig Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Flying Pig Marathon will be held on Sunday, May 7. This is a very popular marathon in Cincinnati, Ohio due to its more laid-back nature and participants donning fun costumes, including their best pig outfits.

Start time

If you want to participate in this marathon, be prepared to get up early. The race begins at 6:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action will be locally in Cincinnati. There are several watch parties around the course; information about them can be found here. Participants can be individually tracked through the PigWorks Events App.

Course map

The marathon begins at Elm Street and proceeds to wind through Cincinnati, Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Fairfax, and Columbia Township. It is said to be a balanced course with elevation ranging from 472 ft. above sea level up to a max of 833 ft.

A course map is available.

Weather via AccuWeather

The weather description for race day on Sunday does not bode well for a marathon. The high is 77, with a low of 59. The weather description reads “strong thunderstorms,” and the chance of rain is 95%. Theoretically, runners may still be able to get the marathon in since it starts so early, but it still is likely to be a rainy day in Cincinnati.

Prize money

There is no prize money for the 2023 Flying Pig Marathon. The only event of race weekend that brings any prize money is the Fifty West Mile, which is held on Friday.

Who won the last race?

Zac Holtkamp won last year’s edition of the Flying Pig Marathon in 2:27:18. Will Cadwell finished in 2:28:11 for second place with Jeremy Wysocki taking third in 2:35:18.

Grace McCarron was the fastest female finisher with a time of 2:50:00. Madeline Dawson was the second-quickest at 2:52:31, with third place going to Anne Flower in 2:54:04.