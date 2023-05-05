 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How and where to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks on TV and via live online stream

The first Friday in May means the Lillies for the Fillies at Churchill Downs. Here’s how to watch the race and the ceremonies from Louisville.

By Grace McDermott

Before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, Friday will see the second-biggest race of spring at Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Oaks. The $1.5 million Grade 1 race will see the best three-year-old fillies in the world take to the track, with a scheduled post time of 5:51 p.m. ET.

The day’s festivities and earlier races will all be televised on the USA Network, with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET thru the running until the Kentucky Oaks, which is the 11th race of the day.

You can also livestream the event on NBC Sports’s website or on Peacock if you have a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku-enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Oaks live.

Here are the post positions, trainer, jockey and morning line odds for the 149th Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5th:

2023 Kentucky Oaks Morning Line

Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
Mimi Kakushi Salem Bin Ghadayer Mickael Barzalona 20-1
The Alys Look Brad Cox Javier Castellano 15-1
Gambling Girl Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1
Southlawn Norm Casse Rey Gutierrez 8-1
Wonder Wheel Mark Casse Joel Rosario 12-1
Botanical Brad Cox Chris Landeros 4-1
Wet Paint Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5-2
Promiseher America Raymond Handal Jorge Vargas Jr. 30-1
And Tell Me Nolies Peter Miller Ramon Vazquez 15-1
Flying Connection Todd Fincher Florent Geroux 15-1
Defining Purpose Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 12-1
Dorth Vader Michael Yates Luis Saez 20-1
Affirmative Lady Graham Motion John Velazquez 10-1
Pretty Mischievous Brendan Walsh Tyler Gaffalione 10-1

