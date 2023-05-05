How and where to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks on TV and via live online stream

Before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, Friday will see the second-biggest race of spring at Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Oaks. The $1.5 million Grade 1 race will see the best three-year-old fillies in the world take to the track, with a scheduled post time of 5:51 p.m. ET.

The day’s festivities and earlier races will all be televised on the USA Network, with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET thru the running until the Kentucky Oaks, which is the 11th race of the day.

You can also livestream the event on NBC Sports’s website or on Peacock if you have a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku-enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Oaks live.

