Pretty Mischievous takes home 2023 Kentucky Oaks

The 10-1 shot wins the Friday feature at Churchill Downs holding off the local favorite Wet Paint

Kentucky Oaks horse Pretty Mischievous after a workout on Sunday April 23, 2023 at Churchill Downs. Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brendan Walsh’s Pretty Mischievous with Tyler Gaffalione aboard took home the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Friday, holding off Gambling Girl late to seal the victory. The horse had 10-1 odds to win, overcoming the chalk in Wet Paint who failed to find the board.

The Oaks is Grade I stakes win with $1.5 million added, and the dollars won here will matter for events such as the Breeder’s Cup later this year.

14: Pretty Mischievous
$22.74, $10.10, $7.40

3: Gambling Girl
$12.84, $8.36

2: The Alys Look
$13.80

$1 Exacta 14-3 $201.57
$.50 Trifecta 14-3-2 $1997.14
$1 Superfecta 14-3-2-7 $15,391.09

