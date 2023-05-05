Pretty Mischievous takes home 2023 Kentucky Oaks

Brendan Walsh’s Pretty Mischievous with Tyler Gaffalione aboard took home the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Friday, holding off Gambling Girl late to seal the victory. The horse had 10-1 odds to win, overcoming the chalk in Wet Paint who failed to find the board.

Pretty Mischievous WINS the Kentucky Oaks! pic.twitter.com/OpeA1vR88A — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 5, 2023

The Oaks is Grade I stakes win with $1.5 million added, and the dollars won here will matter for events such as the Breeder’s Cup later this year.

14: Pretty Mischievous

$22.74, $10.10, $7.40

3: Gambling Girl

$12.84, $8.36

2: The Alys Look

$13.80

$1 Exacta 14-3 $201.57

$.50 Trifecta 14-3-2 $1997.14

$1 Superfecta 14-3-2-7 $15,391.09