Vancouver Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Vancouver Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 7. It is the second-largest international marathon in Canada. There will also be a half marathon and an 8k taking place over the weekend. This marathon can be used as a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The marathon will start bright and early at 8:30 a.m. PT. In case you are traveling from out of town, this would be 11:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2023 Vancouver Marathon will be in person. Participants can be virtually tracked through the marathon website.

Course map

The Vancouver Marathon doesn’t use a loop for the course. Participants will begin near the intersection of Clancy Loranger Way and Midlothian Avenue. The course then winds through and around Vancouver, including the Pacific Spirit Park and along the coast of the Burrard Inlet.

Information about the course map can be found here.

Weather via AccuWeather

It could be a rainy day for marathon runners. The high for Sunday is 58, with a low of 46. The weather description simply reads “rain,” as there's a 94% chance of rain. Hopefully it comes later in the day and the marathoners can get the race in during the morning, but it is likely to not remain a dry event.

There is prize money available for this marathon. There is an overall, Canadian, wheeler and masters category with different delineations of winnings. First place overall will earn $1,000, with second getting $750 and third taking home $500.

Who won the last race?

Chris Balestrini won last year’s Vancouver Marathon, finishing in 2:23:56. Alex Gladley came in second in 2:25:16, with Kip Kangogo on his heels, taking third in 2:25:30.

Dayna Pidhoresky was the fastest female finisher with a time of 2:34:30. Lanni Marchant took second place (2:36:42), and Rachel Hannah finished third (2:43:40).

The Vancouver Marathon is an inclusive event that allows participants to choose the option of “non-binary” when registering their gender. Miguel Angel Dominguez Morera was the fastest non-binary competitor, crossing the finish line in 3:54:43. Paul Rink came in second in 3:58:43, while Toby Richards-Mcgillicuddy finished with the third fastest time of 4:07:47.