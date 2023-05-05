Toronto Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Toronto Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 7. This is a popular marathon because it is largely downhill, which can lead to quicker times. The race weekend also includes a half marathon, a 10 k and a 5k. The Toronto Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

The 2023 Toronto Marathon will get started at 7:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2023 Toronto Marathon will be in person.

Course map

This course is not a loop, and competitors will have to coordinate a way to get to the starting line. The race’s start line will be between Elmhurst Ave./Yonge Street and Harlandale Ave./Yonge Street. After winding through Toronto and showing off some of the highlights of the city, the finish line will be at Ontario Dr. and Princes’ Blvd near BMO Field and Better Living Centre.

A map of the course is available on the marathon website.

Weather via AccuWeather

It looks like it could be a chilly day for running on Sunday, but at least it should be dry. The high for the day is 63, with a low of 48. The weather description is just “mostly cloudy.” There is only a 4% chance of rain.

Prize money

There don’t seem to be any cash prizes involved for the race other than if you beat the current records. Information provided about awards can be found here.

Who won the last race?

Dennis Mbelenzi (2:29:57) won the 2022 Toronto Marathon as it returned in person after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. Nick Croker came in second in 2:30:50, while Marvin Foucher took third with a time of 2:40:33.

The fastest female finisher was Marianne Hogn in 2:47:58. Heather O’donnell (2:48:53) came in second place, while Madeline Wighardt (2:55:46) took third place.