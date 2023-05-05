Pittsburgh Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Pittsburgh Marathon will be held on Sunday, May 7. This course is notable for its hills and the fact that it crosses the three main rivers that flow through and around Pittsburgh. There is also a half marathon, marathon relay and 5k over the weekend. The Pittsburgh Marathon can be used as a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The race will begin bright and early at 7 a.m. ET. Participants will have to maintain a 16-minute mile time to stay within the time limit.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the Pittsburgh marathon is in person at several spectator spots around the city.

Course map

The course begins and ends in downtown Pittsburgh but isn’t a full loop, as the start and finish lines are still about five blocks from each other. Participants will go from downtown through the strip district and across the Allegheny River to the North Side near PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium. Then, they will cross the Ohio River at the base of Mt. Washington and run along the south side before crossing the Monongahela River. This will take competitors through Oakland, the University of Pittsburgh campus and East Liberty before returning back downtown.

A course map is available on the marathon website.

Weather via AccuWeather

After a wet week full of rain showers and clouds, it looks like runners will at least enjoy dry conditions for the marathon. The high for Sunday is 80, with a low of 57. The weather description reads “pleasant with periods of sun.” There is a 25% chance of rain.

Prize money

The top five finishers in the male and female divisions will earn prize money. First place will earn $7,000, second place $4,000, third $2,000, fourth $1,000, and fifth place will take home $500. Information or awards and prize money for the marathon can be found on the event website.

Who won the last race?

Alvaro Abreu won the 2022 Pittsburgh Marathon in 2:16:07. Second place went to Joseph Whelan (2:21:08), while Christian Thompson (2:24:41) took third place.

Nicole Hilton was the fastest female competitor, finishing with a time of 2:49:49. She was followed by Ann Mazur (2:53:50) and Kimberly Mills (3:01:59).