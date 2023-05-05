Providence Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Providence Marathon will be held on Sunday, May 7. This course gives participants great views of both the Rhode Island capital city as well as the East Bay. It is a relatively flat course, and race weekend also includes a half marathon. The Providence Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The 2023 Providence Marathon will get started bright and early at 7:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the Providence Marathon is to be a spectator in-person.

Course map

The course is a loop, sharing a similar start and finish line. It begins in Downtown Providence, and competitors will run toward the East Bay and Barrington, RI. The majority of the course runs alongside the Providence River and then doubles back, wrapping up at the Rhode Island State House.

A course map can be found on the marathon’s website.

Weather via AccuWeather

It should be a good day for running for competitors. The high for the day is 71, with a low of 47. The weather description is “mostly sunny,” and there is only a 5% chance of rain.

Prize money

There are awards available, as detailed on the marathon website, but there isn’t mention of a cash prize tied to them.

Who won the last race?

The 2022 Providence Marathon was won by Alex Campagna, who finished in 2:33:13. He was followed by Aidan McCaffrey (2:34:14) and Aaron Gruen (2:34:44).

Melissa Rowland was the fastest women’s finisher in 2:59:19. Elise Jackson was right on her heels finishing in 3:00:51, as Sadie Smith took third place in 3:01:21.