Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s NBA playoff games

After NBA fans were limited to just one game per day over the last two nights, Friday features a pair of exciting Game 3s as the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Denver Nuggets travel to battle the Phoenix Suns.

The highly anticipated double-header airs on ESPN, so let’s take a look at some of the best player props over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 threes vs Nuggets (+125)

With the Suns effectively on the ropes in a high-stakes Game 3, I just can’t see Durant following up with another rough outing from deep like he did on Monday. The 13-time All-Star went 2-for-12 from beyond the arc in Game 2, which almost surely means he’ll bounce back with a hot shooting performance on Friday night. Durant averaged 2.0 threes per game in the regular season, so hitting at least one more in a must-win game feels appropriate.

Devin Booker over 7.5 assists vs Nuggets (-135)

Booker is known as one of the league’s most prolific scorers, but he’s been averaging 7.0 assists per game during this series versus Denver. Now with Chris Paul likely out with a groin injury, I expect the ball to be in Booker’s hands even more, which means he’ll be given ample opportunities to find his teammates. If the Nuggets opt to blitz Booker off pick-and-rolls, he should be equipped to find his teammates for easy dimes.

Joel Embiid over 25.5 points vs Celtics (-110)

The 76ers star was named the NBA’s MVP a day before Philadelphia’s Game 2 matchup with the Celtics, but his performance was very unlike the MVP-caliber play we saw from him in the regular season. The knee sprain is clearly limiting him, but if there was one environment that he could benefit from playing in it’s surely the home crowd at Wells Fargo Center. In four games versus the Celtics in the regular season, Embiid averaged 36.8 PPG on 61% shooting from the floor.