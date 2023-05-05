NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday’s NBA playoff games

We have two games in the 2023 NBA playoffs Friday, and there are plenty of strong value plays to round out DFS lineups available. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,600

Despite not being a scoring threat, Williams has found a way to rack up solid fantasy numbers in the playoffs. He’s averaging 23.1 DKFP per game in the postseason despite playing near 30 minutes in only one contest. As long as the Celtics big man plays his usual role, he’ll be in line for a solid outing.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $4,800

With Chris Paul officially out of the lineup, Payne is likely to get the start for Phoenix. He’s not going to see a huge increase in usage due to Devin Booker taking on a bigger role as the primary playmaker now, but there will be more minutes available. In the last three games Payne played 20+ minutes, he topped 23 DKFP each time. There’s value here with the expected workload.

Mr. Consistent finally fell below the 20 DKFP threshold in Game 2 against the Suns, which was his first sub-20 DKFP outing of the playoffs. Brown has been locked into a routine role, and he can deliver fantasy points in several categories. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is another option at a similar price point, but he’s a bit more volatile than Brown. Look for Brown to have a nice bounceback game Friday.