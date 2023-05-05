How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 on TV and via live stream

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is set for Friday, May 5 from the Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. After splitting the first two games in Boston, both teams will look to take a decisive 2-1 lead come Friday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

While the Celtics may have let go of home-court advantage after dropping Game 1, the reigning Eastern Conference champs responded accordingly with a dominant 121-87 win on Wednesday night. Despite the return of MVP-winner Joel Embiid, Boston’s defense held him to just 15 points and most notably held the entire Sixers team to 20% shooting (6-for-30) from beyond the arc.

Five players finished in double figures for Boston, with Jaylen Brown (25 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (23 points) leading the way.

After the Sixers rode the high of Embiid being named MVP, it seems as if playing him in Game 2 was a miscalculation. Philadelphia had already stolen home court with a Game 1 victory thanks to James Harden’s 45-point outburst. Yet now they head back home with the momentum briefly in the Celtics’ favor due to their 34-point win on Wednesday. To their credit, Philadelphia was strong at home during the regular season with a 29-12 record.