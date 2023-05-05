How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns Game 3 on TV and via live stream

Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns is set for Friday, May 5 from the Footprint Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN and ESPN+. After sweeping the first two games, the Nuggets will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead, while the Suns need to desperately add to the win column in order to extend the series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game. The game is also set to be available on ESPN+, so if you have that subscription you can stream the contest on that platform.

Denver may not have the household names like the Suns do, but as they go up 2-0 in this series they’ve effectively flexed their talent depth on the roster. The Nuggets have averaged 111.0 PPG with a 54% effective field goal percentage so far in this series, with five separate players averaging double-digit scoring.

Leading the way are Nikola Jokic (31.5 PPG) and Jamal Murray (22.0 PPG), with the former also averaging 17.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.0 SPG.

After averaging 113.6 PPG during the regular season, the Suns have been held to a scoring clip of 97.0 PPG with an 11.7 turnover percentage amid their 0-2 hole. Unsurprisingly, Phoenix hasn’t gotten much of a scoring punch outside of Devin Booker (31.0 PPG) and Kevin Durant (26.5 PPG), while Deandre Ayton has poured in just 14.0 PPG.

Perhaps playing in front of the home crowd will give this team a much-needed jolt, but the ability to facilitate on the floor will be key as Chris Paul (groin) will likely be out for Games 3, 4, and 5.