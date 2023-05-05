 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli easy picks up top in NHL Mock Draft 1.0

The first few picks appear to be locks but what happens after that? We go over our NHL Mock Draft prior to the 2023 lottery.

By Benjamin Zweiman
CHL Top Prospects team red forward Connor Bedard (98) warms up in the CHL Top Prospects ice hockey game at Langley Events Centre. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The lottery will happen from NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J. The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks are among the teams with the top odds to land top prospect Connor Bedard. After Bedard, Michigan C Adam Fantilli is expected to be the next pick. The big question mark for 2023 is what happens after that? We go over our first mock draft heading into the lottery next week.

Note: The draft order will change and be finalized after the postseason and the Stanley Cup champion is crowned.

2023 NHL Mock Draft 1.0

  1. Anaheim Ducks — Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats
  2. Columbus Blue Jackets — Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan
  3. Chicago Blackhawks — Will Smith, C, USNTDP
  4. San Jose Sharks — Matvei Michkov, RW, KHL
  5. Montreal Canadiens — Leo Carlsson, C/W, SHL
  6. Arizona Coyotes — Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP
  7. Philadelphia Flyers — Zach Benson, C/W, Winnipeg
  8. Washington Capitals — Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, SHL
  9. Detroit Red Wings — Eduard Sale, RW, Czech Rep.
  10. St. Louis Blues — Ryan Leonard, C, USNTDP
  11. Vancouver Canucks — Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna
  12. Arizona Coyotes (via OTT) — Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw
  13. Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Wood, RW, UConn
  14. Pittsburgh Penguins —Gabe Perrault, C, USNTDP
  15. Nashville Predators — David Reinbacher, D, Austria
  16. Calgary Flames — Dalibor Dvorsky, C, Slovakia
  17. Montreal Canadiens (via FLA) — Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Russia
  18. Detroit Red Wings (via NYI) — Gavin Brindley, RW, Michigan
  19. Winnipeg Jets — Nate Danielson, C, Brandon
  20. Chicago Blackhawks (via TBL) — Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City
  21. Seattle Kraken — Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound
  22. Minnesota Wild — Dmitri Simashev, D, Russia
  23. Columbus Blue Jackets (via LAK) — Samuel Honzek, C, Vancouver
  24. New York Rangers — Riley Heidt, F, Prince George
  25. Nashville Predators (via EDM) — Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa
  26. San Jose Sharks (via NJD) — Jayden Perron, F, Chicago
  27. Colorado Avalanche — Otto Stenberg, C/W, SHL
  28. Toronto Maple Leafs (via BOS) — Maxim Strbak, D, Michigan State
  29. St. Louis Blues (via DAL) — Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury
  30. St. Louis Blues (via TOR) — Caden Price, D, Kelowna
  31. Vegas Golden Knights — Daniil But, LW, Russia
  32. Carolina Hurricanes — Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon

