Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli easy picks up top in NHL Mock Draft 1.0

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The lottery will happen from NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J. The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks are among the teams with the top odds to land top prospect Connor Bedard. After Bedard, Michigan C Adam Fantilli is expected to be the next pick. The big question mark for 2023 is what happens after that? We go over our first mock draft heading into the lottery next week.
Note: The draft order will change and be finalized after the postseason and the Stanley Cup champion is crowned.
2023 NHL Mock Draft 1.0
- Anaheim Ducks — Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats
- Columbus Blue Jackets — Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan
- Chicago Blackhawks — Will Smith, C, USNTDP
- San Jose Sharks — Matvei Michkov, RW, KHL
- Montreal Canadiens — Leo Carlsson, C/W, SHL
- Arizona Coyotes — Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP
- Philadelphia Flyers — Zach Benson, C/W, Winnipeg
- Washington Capitals — Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, SHL
- Detroit Red Wings — Eduard Sale, RW, Czech Rep.
- St. Louis Blues — Ryan Leonard, C, USNTDP
- Vancouver Canucks — Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna
- Arizona Coyotes (via OTT) — Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw
- Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Wood, RW, UConn
- Pittsburgh Penguins —Gabe Perrault, C, USNTDP
- Nashville Predators — David Reinbacher, D, Austria
- Calgary Flames — Dalibor Dvorsky, C, Slovakia
- Montreal Canadiens (via FLA) — Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Russia
- Detroit Red Wings (via NYI) — Gavin Brindley, RW, Michigan
- Winnipeg Jets — Nate Danielson, C, Brandon
- Chicago Blackhawks (via TBL) — Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City
- Seattle Kraken — Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound
- Minnesota Wild — Dmitri Simashev, D, Russia
- Columbus Blue Jackets (via LAK) — Samuel Honzek, C, Vancouver
- New York Rangers — Riley Heidt, F, Prince George
- Nashville Predators (via EDM) — Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa
- San Jose Sharks (via NJD) — Jayden Perron, F, Chicago
- Colorado Avalanche — Otto Stenberg, C/W, SHL
- Toronto Maple Leafs (via BOS) — Maxim Strbak, D, Michigan State
- St. Louis Blues (via DAL) — Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury
- St. Louis Blues (via TOR) — Caden Price, D, Kelowna
- Vegas Golden Knights — Daniil But, LW, Russia
- Carolina Hurricanes — Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon