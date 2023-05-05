How to watch Devils vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 in second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes came out on fire in Game 1, going on to take it 5-1. That’s a familiar outcome for the Devils, however. New Jersey lost the first two games to the New York Rangers in the first round by a score of 5-1 before winning the series. Carolina outplayed New Jersey for much of the first period, which was the difference in the game. After the third goal, Lindy Ruff pulled Akira Schmid from the net in favor of Vitek Vanecek. We should see Vanecek start this game though going back-and-forth isn’t a sound strategy. The Hurricanes continued to get offense from defense with Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei scoring goals in Game 1.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Devils vs. Hurricanes live stream

Date: Friday, May 5

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.