Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Friday, May 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13) go on the road and begin a three-game divisional series against the San Diego Padres (17-15) on Friday, May 5, in a rematch of last year’s legendary NLDS. First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.89 ERA) is taking the mound for L.A., while San Diego counters with Yu Darvish (1-2, 3.60 ERA).

The Dodgers are the road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -120. The Padres are +100 underdogs, while the run total is set at 7.5.

Dodgers-Padres picks: Friday, May 5

Injury report

Dodgers

Day to day: OF Trayce Thompson (illness)

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (back)

Padres

Out: C Luis Campusano (thumb), OF Adam Engel (hamstring), OF David Dahl (quad), RP Drew Pomeranz (neck)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs. Yu Darvish

Kershaw has been his typical dominant self for Los Angeles this season. He has only allowed one earned run over his last three outings. Most recently, Kershaw pitched seven shutout innings and gave up only two hits while striking out nine to earn his fifth win of the year.

Darvish will be making his sixth start of the season. He has been really good in three of them but has struggled in the other two. Darvish got rocked in his last outing, pitching only six innings and allowing four earned on nine hits in the hitter’s paradise of Mexico City. He gave up three home runs but did strike out nine and didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Dodgers have been tearing up the baseball recently and have scored at least 10 runs in three straight games. The Padres have scored at least six runs in four of their last five. Despite the pitching matchup, I’m going with the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles is heading into this game riding a six-game win streak and back-to-back series sweeps. San Diego is still getting used to having Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup but has struggled to consistently play to its potential.

Pick: Dodgers