Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Friday, May 5

The first-place Texas Rangers hit the road for a three-game series against the divisional rival Los Angeles Angels starting on Friday, May 5. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Jacob deGrom’s injury forces Dane Dunning (2-0, 1.77 ERA) into the rotation for Texas, while Los Angeles counters with the southpaw Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.74).

The Angels are home moneyline favorites installed at -145 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +125 road underdogs, while the run total is set at 9.5.

Rangers-Angels picks: Friday, May 5

Injury report

Rangers

Out: Jacob deGrom (elbow), SS Corey Seager (hamstring), C Mitch Garver (knee)

Angels

Out: C Max Stassi (hip, personal), 1B Jared Walsh (head)

Starting pitchers

Dane Dunning vs. Tyler Anderson

Dunning, a starter last year who moved to the bullpen in 2023 with the Rangers’ many additions to their rotation, will be starting his first game of the season. Texas will likely put forth a Johnny-whole-staff approach and have it be a bullpen day, as Dunning’s longest outing of the season so far has been just 4.1 innings. Most recently, he threw 3.1 innings in relief, gave up two earned runs on three hits, and struck out one.

Anderson has been hit-and-miss this season. He has been hard to hit when he is on, but if he is having an off day, get ready to light up the scoreboard. Anderson is coming off a good start and went 6.2 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked three, but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

This is a tough choice, with the Rangers likely utilizing its bullpen and the shakiness of Anderson leading to a big number. Texas has seen double-digit runs scored in three straight games, while Los Angeles has had at least ten total runs tallied in back-to-back games.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

It has been tough to rely on Anderson, but at least the Angels’ lineup has been swinging it well. This one could be high-scoring, but I think Los Angeles comes out on top for its fifth consecutive win.

Pick: Angels