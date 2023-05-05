Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Braves on Friday, May 5

The Baltimore Orioles (21-10) stay on the road and begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (22-10) on Friday, May 5. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Dean Kremer (2-1, 6.67 ERA) will start for Baltimore, while Atlanta counters with southpaw Max Fried (2-0, 0.45 ERA).

The Braves are the -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the road underdogs at +180, and the run total is set at eight.

Orioles-Braves picks: Friday, May 5

Injury report

Orioles

Day to day: LF Austin Hays (hand)

Braves

Day to day: OF Michael Harris (knee), OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee)

Out: C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), SS Orlando Arcia (wrist), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer vs. Max Fried

Kremer will be starting his seventh game of the season. He has allowed at least four earned runs in all but one outing. Most recently, Kremer allowed five earned runs on 11 hits while walking two, striking out six and taking the loss.

Fried has been dominant this season. He allowed an earned run in his first start of the season on Opening Day but hasn’t allowed another since. Most recently, Fried pitched five innings against the New York Mets and allowed only three hits while striking out seven and walking one. He earned the win in a rain-shortened game that ended after five.

Over/Under pick

The Braves lineup has been en fuego coming off a sweep of the Miami Marlins. Even with day-to-day injuries to Harris and Acuna, they have scored at least six runs in three straight. The Orioles have scored at least five runs in five of their last seven. Fried on the mound could limit Baltimore’s upside, but I think Atlanta keeps scoring.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Atlanta is at home and has a red-hot Fried on the mound. If both Harris and Acuna sit out the series opener, I would be more inclined to lean Baltimore’s way, but it would be close. I think Fried spins another gem, and Kremer gets lit up, giving the Braves another win.

Pick: Braves