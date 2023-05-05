Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Mets on Friday, May 5

The Colorado Rockies (12-20) hit the road to take on the New York Mets (16-16) in a three-game series starting on Friday, May 5. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Antonio Senzatela is expected to be activated off the IL to make his season debut for Colorado, while New York is starting Kodai Senga (3-1, 4.15 ERA).

The Mets are -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +210 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Rockies-Mets picks: Friday, May 5

Injury report

Rockies

Day to day: Kyle Freeland (neck), CF Yonathan Daza (hand)

Out: SP Noah Davis (elbow), RP Dinelson Lamet (back)

Mets

Out: RP Brooks Raley (hamstring), CF Tim Locastro (back), SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Antonio Senzatela vs. Kodai Senga

With German Marquez needing Tommy John surgery and Davis on the IL, Senzatela will be welcomed back to the pitching rotation now that he is healthy. Colorado needs bodies at this point, but it also hopes the righty can improve after taking a step back over the last two seasons. Senzatela had a 3-7 record with a 5.07 ERA in only 19 starts last year.

Senga will be making his fifth appearance of the season and his first career MLB start coming off a loss. In a plus matchup against the Washington Nationals, he gave up two earned runs on five hits in only five innings of work. Senga struck out seven and walked four on 94 pitches. The biggest gripe against Senga is just that he hasn’t made it past the sixth inning in any start and has thrown between 85 and 96 pitches each outing — largely due to spotty command.

Over/Under pick

Senzatela is going to have a tough matchup in his debut. Sure, the Mets’ lineup isn’t tallying wins at the moment, but they still aren’t easy to deal with. The Rockies tend to benefit from playing at home, but I think they take that momentum on the road and help the over to hit on Friday.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Colorado finds itself riding a four-game win streak, while New York has lost three straight and five of its last six. The Mets are in need of a big win, and I think Senga will deliver at home.

Pick: Mets