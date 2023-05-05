Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Phillies on Friday, May 5

The Boston Red Sox (19-14) open a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) on Friday, May 5. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Southpaw Chris Sale (2-2, 6.75 ERA) will take the mound for Boston, while Philly counters with Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.86 ERA).

The Phillies are the home moneyline favorites with -155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Red Sox-Phillies picks: Friday, May 5

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: LF Alex Verdugo (illness)

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist), SS Yu Chang (wrist)

Phillies

Out: CF Cristian Pache (knee), SP Ranger Suarez (forearm), RP Andrew Belllattii (triceps)

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Zack Wheeler

Sale will be making his seventh start of the season. He started the year rockily but has been able to settle in, pitching 6.1 innings and giving up only one earned run on three hits in his last outing. He struck out five and didn’t surrender a walk to earn his second victory of the season.

Wheeler has benefitted from great run support recently as he tries to turn his season around. He allowed four earned and three earned in separate recent starts but still came away with a win thanks to the Philly lineup. Most recently, Wheeler threw six shutout innings against the Houston Astros. He allowed three hits and punched out seven hits to earn his third win.

Over/Under pick

This is a risky pick with these pitchers both coming off solid performances, but I don’t think they both are able to be that good again in this game. All but one game that Sale has started has seen a run total of at least nine, and the same can be said for two of Wheeler’s last three starts.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have won three straight games that Wheeler has started. With the recent insertion of Bryce Harper back into the lineup, they are looking to build momentum. Boston also enters riding a surprising six-game win streak. On the road, I think their streak comes to an end on Friday.

Pick: Phillies