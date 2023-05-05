Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, May 5

After a limited menu on a light Thursday, MLB is back with a full Friday night schedule — and an 11-game main slate over at DraftKings DFS. With so many options to choose from, here are the three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, May 5th

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600)

Matt Olson ($5,400)

Ozzie Albies ($4,600)

Eddie Rosario ($2,700)

O’s starter Dean Kremer is off to a rough start this year, with a 6.67 ERA and at least four earned runs allowed in five of his six starts. He’s been particularly bad against lefties, allowing a 1.056 OPS and four homers in just 63 plate appearances this season — a great time to stack a Braves team that ranks sixth in baseball in ISO (slugging percentage minus batting average, a measure of a team’s power) against right-handed pitching. Rosario offers big platoon upside — he’s slugging .482 against righties in his career — with salary relief that will allow you to include Acuna Jr. Although if Acuna can’t go after fouling a ball off his leg on Thursday, feel free to swap in the red-hot Sean Murphy ($5,000).

Adolis Garcia ($5,700)

Marcus Semien ($5,700)

Jonah Heim ($3,900)

Josh Jung ($3,800)

Angels starter Tyler Anderson has a bit of the same problem, just from the opposite side of the plate. The lefty has pitched to an ugly 5.74 ERA so far this season, and righties have teed off on him to the tune of a .309/.364/.568 slash line. The Rangers have been sizzling on offense of late, and boast a quartet of dangerous right-handed bats including Heim (1.194 OPS against lefties) and Jung (1.385).

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,300)

Nolan Arenado ($4,400)

Willson Contreras ($4,300)

Tommy Edman ($3,800)

The slump has to end at some point, right? And if it does, Friday would seem to be the time, as a Cardinals team that still ranks in the top 10 in OPS against lefties gets a matchup with flammable southpaw Matthew Boyd — last seen giving up six runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Arenado’s been slumping lately but has great career numbers against lefties, while Goldschmidt and Contreras have been among St. Louis’ lone bright spots and Edman should lead off and snag an extra fifth at-bat.